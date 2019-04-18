The Karima Brown Show

SATAWU Appeals for Road Safety this Easter


Zanele Sabela – Spokesperson at Satawu (South African Transport and Allied Workers Union )

ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s wish to disarm all private citizens in SA

18 April 2019 10:15 PM
Business sector calls for a smooth election where the winning party can reassure investors with policy certainty

18 April 2019 8:58 PM
Road Accident Fund to be scrapped & replaced with Road Accident Benefit Scheme

18 April 2019 8:38 PM
Who has been funding SA’s political parties?

17 April 2019 9:32 PM
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel shares a few interesting facts on SA Economy

17 April 2019 8:59 PM
Archbishop Makgoba calls on political parties to tone down campaign rhetoric

17 April 2019 8:32 PM
African Union gives Sudan 15 days to establish civil rule

16 April 2019 10:40 PM
Herman Blignaut & Mpuka Radinki

16 April 2019 9:23 PM
Department of public works comments on government's plan to spend millions on renovating ministers' houses

16 April 2019 8:47 PM
EWN Headlines
Indian man amputates finger after voting for wrong party
Indian man amputates finger after voting for wrong party

Pawan Kumar said he became confused by the symbols on the electronic voting machine and voted for PM Narendra Modi's party instead of its regional rival.
Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report
Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report

A 400-page document outlining the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation cleared President Trump of criminal conspiracy.
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94

The fact-checking organisation said the government has only built just over three million houses in the past 25 years.
