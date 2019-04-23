The Karima Brown Show

South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections


Lumkile Mondi – Economist & Senior Lecturer at Wits School of Economic and Business Science

23 April 2019 10:34 PM
About half of Gauteng residents do not know which spheres of government are responsible for which services

23 April 2019 10:13 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

23 April 2019 9:27 PM
SABC Board explains why it axed COO Chris Maroleng

23 April 2019 9:10 PM
ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s wish to disarm all private citizens in SA

18 April 2019 10:15 PM
Business sector calls for a smooth election where the winning party can reassure investors with policy certainty

18 April 2019 8:58 PM
SATAWU Appeals for Road Safety this Easter

18 April 2019 8:46 PM
Road Accident Fund to be scrapped & replaced with Road Accident Benefit Scheme

18 April 2019 8:38 PM
Who has been funding SA’s political parties?

17 April 2019 9:32 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
6-month-old baby among dead in Durban floods
The death toll from the flooding has risen to 33, with reports of children missing and scores of people displaced.

Gauteng Education Dept receives legal claims after Driehoek walkway collapse
Four pupils were killed and about 20 others injured when the structure came crashing down in February while pupils were making their way to class.

Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFF
Julius Malema said the EFF would be the biggest player in the upcoming general elections and insisted polls showing otherwise were wrong.
