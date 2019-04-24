The Karima Brown Show

BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the la


Guest: Zodwa Ntuli – BEE commissioner

BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

24 April 2019 1:39 PM
South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

23 April 2019 10:34 PM
About half of Gauteng residents do not know which spheres of government are responsible for which services

About half of Gauteng residents do not know which spheres of government are responsible for which services

23 April 2019 10:13 PM
South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

23 April 2019 9:41 PM
SABC Board explains why it axed COO Chris Maroleng

SABC Board explains why it axed COO Chris Maroleng

23 April 2019 9:10 PM
ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s wish to disarm all private citizens in SA

ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s wish to disarm all private citizens in SA

18 April 2019 10:15 PM
Business sector calls for a smooth election where the winning party can reassure investors with policy certainty

Business sector calls for a smooth election where the winning party can reassure investors with policy certainty

18 April 2019 8:58 PM
SATAWU Appeals for Road Safety this Easter

SATAWU Appeals for Road Safety this Easter

18 April 2019 8:46 PM
Road Accident Fund to be scrapped & replaced with Road Accident Benefit Scheme

Road Accident Fund to be scrapped & replaced with Road Accident Benefit Scheme

18 April 2019 8:38 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists

Disgruntled members wanted the court to declare as unlawful a December list conference to nominate individuals for Parliament and the provincial legislature.

Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct as well as violation of the Executive Ethics Code and follows a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules

The South African Society of Psychiatrists said the IAAF’s intentions to limit testosterone levels for female athletes was medically unethical and a violation of human rights.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us