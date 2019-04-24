The Karima Brown Show

Cyclone Kenneth expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday


Crystal Orderson   -  Southern Africa Editor of the Africa Report

Why some political parties fail to attract female voters

24 April 2019 10:35 PM
5 facts you need to know about the SA economy

24 April 2019 9:02 PM
Another EFF MP accuses EFF Leader Julius Malema of abusing party funds

24 April 2019 8:58 PM
AMCU faces deregistration by labour department

24 April 2019 8:24 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the la

24 April 2019 1:41 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

24 April 2019 1:39 PM
South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

23 April 2019 10:34 PM
About half of Gauteng residents do not know which spheres of government are responsible for which services

23 April 2019 10:13 PM
South African Consumers are going through tough times ahead of the elections

23 April 2019 9:41 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday

Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC

One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
