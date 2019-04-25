The Karima Brown Show

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe postpones trip to Xolobeni Community due to bad weather


Advocate Thabo Mokoena   -  Director-General in the Department of Mineral Resources Advocate Nonhle Mbuthuma - Chairperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee

Is another Eskom bailout looming?

25 April 2019 9:09 PM
Calls for the dismissal and prosecution of Jiba and Mrwebi intensify

25 April 2019 8:37 PM
Why some political parties fail to attract female voters

24 April 2019 10:35 PM
Cyclone Kenneth expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday

24 April 2019 9:24 PM
5 facts you need to know about the SA economy

24 April 2019 9:02 PM
Another EFF MP accuses EFF Leader Julius Malema of abusing party funds

24 April 2019 8:58 PM
AMCU faces deregistration by labour department

24 April 2019 8:24 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the la

24 April 2019 1:41 PM
BEE Commission declares that vast majority of transactions involving broad-based BEE trusts are not compliant with the law

24 April 2019 1:39 PM
#WaterWatch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

RMB Solutionist Thinking

2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Monster Jam

EWN Headlines
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community

Eureka Movement founder Adriaan Nieuwoudt said black economic empowerment was implemented at the expense of white South Africans.

Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain
Winter is coming: Gauteng residents urged to save water, despite heavy rain

The water and sanitation department said while dam levels were rising due to heavy downpours, the levels would only be sustainable depending on the rate of consumption.

HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors
HRW laments sex-for-aid trade faced by Mozambican cyclone survivors

'The sexual exploitation of women struggling to feed their families after Cyclone Idai is revolting and cruel and should be stopped immediately.'
