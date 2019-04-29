The Karima Brown Show

Icasa takes on communications minister over funding issues & unlawful meddling


Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng – Acting Chairperson at ICASA (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa)

Recent calls by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule for EFF Leader Julius Malema to return to the party

Recent calls by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule for EFF Leader Julius Malema to return to the party

29 April 2019 9:52 PM
SARS has plans in place to target those implicated in Bosasa tax corruption claims

SARS has plans in place to target those implicated in Bosasa tax corruption claims

29 April 2019 9:23 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation fights for independence at Independent Police Investigative Directorate

Helen Suzman Foundation fights for independence at Independent Police Investigative Directorate

29 April 2019 8:27 PM
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe postpones trip to Xolobeni Community due to bad weather

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe postpones trip to Xolobeni Community due to bad weather

25 April 2019 9:55 PM
Is another Eskom bailout looming?

Is another Eskom bailout looming?

25 April 2019 9:09 PM
Calls for the dismissal and prosecution of Jiba and Mrwebi intensify

Calls for the dismissal and prosecution of Jiba and Mrwebi intensify

25 April 2019 8:37 PM
Why some political parties fail to attract female voters

Why some political parties fail to attract female voters

24 April 2019 10:35 PM
Cyclone Kenneth expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday

Cyclone Kenneth expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday

24 April 2019 9:24 PM
5 facts you need to know about the SA economy

5 facts you need to know about the SA economy

24 April 2019 9:02 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum

AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections

A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us