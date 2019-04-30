The Karima Brown Show

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination


DA’s assertion on Jobs created in the Western Cape brought into question

#Shayisfuba: Feminist Collective holds their own Gauteng Feminist Assembly on Worker’s Day

30 April 2019 11:25 PM
SAFTU’s ‘May Day’ celebrations planned throughout the month of May

30 April 2019 9:25 PM
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination

30 April 2019 9:05 PM
DA’s assertion on Jobs created in the Western Cape brought into question

30 April 2019 8:54 PM
“The DA and EFF are involved in a sophisticated con game” : Nkenke Kekana ANC NEC Member

30 April 2019 8:39 PM
Is South Africa headed for a coalition government?

29 April 2019 10:34 PM
Recent calls by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule for EFF Leader Julius Malema to return to the party

29 April 2019 9:52 PM
SARS has plans in place to target those implicated in Bosasa tax corruption claims

29 April 2019 9:23 PM
Icasa takes on communications minister over funding issues & unlawful meddling

29 April 2019 8:47 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women
The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike
eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.
