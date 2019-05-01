Gareth Van Onslen – Head of politics and governance at IRR (Institute of Race Relations) Professor David Everatt - head of the school of governance at the University of the Witwatersrand
IRR poll shows ANC, DA losing majority in major provinces whilst ANC Gauteng internal poll shows the opposite
|
Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister on the uprising in Venezuela
|
1 May 2019 10:46 PM
|
1 May 2019 10:35 PM
|
1 May 2019 9:08 PM
|
Commission of inquiry into state capture set to resume tomorrow
|
1 May 2019 8:34 PM
|
#Shayisfuba: Feminist Collective holds their own Gauteng Feminist Assembly on Worker’s Day
|
30 April 2019 11:25 PM
|
SAFTU’s ‘May Day’ celebrations planned throughout the month of May
|
30 April 2019 9:25 PM
|
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination
|
30 April 2019 9:05 PM
|
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination
|
30 April 2019 9:00 PM
|
DA’s assertion on Jobs created in the Western Cape brought into question
|
30 April 2019 8:54 PM