The Karima Brown Show

IRR poll shows ANC, DA losing majority in major provinces whilst ANC Gauteng internal poll shows the opposite


Gareth Van Onslen – Head of politics and governance at IRR (Institute of Race Relations) Professor David Everatt - head of the school of governance at the University of the Witwatersrand

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister on the uprising in Venezuela

1 May 2019 10:46 PM
Exxaro employees given 50% shareholding

1 May 2019 10:35 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater insists miners were never trapped

1 May 2019 9:08 PM
Commission of inquiry into state capture set to resume tomorrow

1 May 2019 8:34 PM
#Shayisfuba: Feminist Collective holds their own Gauteng Feminist Assembly on Worker’s Day

30 April 2019 11:25 PM
SAFTU’s ‘May Day’ celebrations planned throughout the month of May

30 April 2019 9:25 PM
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination

30 April 2019 9:05 PM
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to commemorate 30th anniversary of Dr David Webster's assassination

30 April 2019 9:00 PM
DA’s assertion on Jobs created in the Western Cape brought into question

30 April 2019 8:54 PM
EWN Headlines
Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory
Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory

But SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said this was not a blank cheque as the alliance would hold the ANC to account.
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa says that President Ramaphosa has not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.

Stellenbosch Univ apologises, promises probe into study on coloured women
Stellenbosch Univ apologises, promises probe into study on coloured women

The study claimed that ‘low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours’ among coloured South African women were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.

