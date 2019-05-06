The Karima Brown Show

New research based on a feminist analysis of party manifestos show none of the top three political parties’ manifestos will make a real difference in the lived realities of woman


Vivienne Mentor-Lalu – Researcher  facilitator at Dullah Omar Institute’s Women and Democracy Initiative

Business community offers president tips to grow economy post elections

6 May 2019 9:34 PM
Latest IRR Poll shows that Gauteng and KZN could be hung provinces

6 May 2019 8:50 PM
Election team meets union to avert possible election-day strike

6 May 2019 8:27 PM
Town Hall Debate

2 May 2019 10:22 PM
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel shares a few interesting facts on SA economy

2 May 2019 7:58 PM
Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister on the uprising in Venezuela

1 May 2019 10:46 PM
Exxaro employees given 50% shareholding

1 May 2019 10:35 PM
IRR poll shows ANC, DA losing majority in major provinces whilst ANC Gauteng internal poll shows the opposite

1 May 2019 9:11 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater insists miners were never trapped

1 May 2019 9:08 PM
EWN Headlines
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities

With only days until the 2019 national elections, EWN went to hear from the residents of Blikkiesdorp, a temporary relocation area on the Cape Flats.
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC

Hundreds of thousands of elderly voters and those who wouldn’t be able to cast their ballots on Wednesday made use of the opportunity to cast special votes on Monday.
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXI
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXI

While the Freedom of Expression Institute has expressed its concerns about the ruling, the Freedom Front Plus has welcomed the order giving the BLF a month to remove the contentious slogan from its website, social media platforms, and regalia.

