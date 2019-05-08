The Karima Brown Show

Some critical Analysis as we count down to the close of voting stations across the countrt


Dr Thabi Leoka  – Economist    Eusebius Mckaiser – Political Commentator & Author

70 complaints of 'digital disinformation' over past month - Electoral Commission

8 May 2019 10:17 PM
Final wrap up conversation reflecting on the day

8 May 2019 10:16 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Gauteng

8 May 2019 9:40 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Western Cape

8 May 2019 9:22 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in KwaZulu Natal

8 May 2019 9:18 PM
8 May 2019 9:14 PM
DA under threat in the Western Cape

7 May 2019 9:52 PM
KZN and North West identified as 'highest-risk areas' for election violence

7 May 2019 9:50 PM
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's donation

7 May 2019 8:50 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC, DA: Ballot paper shortages in WC could cost us votes
The two biggest parties in the province have been engaged in a final desperate push to get supporters to voting stations before they close.

Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said with experience came the knowledge that the likelihood of fraud during elections was a certainty.
Political parties lodge complaints with IEC about removable ink, other issues
The IEC admitted it couldn’t say with certainty that the ink placed on thumbs could not be removed.
