The Karima Brown Show

How the economy is reacting to the results so far


Dr Iraj Abedian - Chief economist, Pan-African Investment and Research  Busi Radebe – Economist at Nedbank  Lumkile Mondi – Economist & Senior Lecturer at Wits School of Economic and Business Science

Analysis of the days events

9 May 2019 9:20 PM
Update from EWN reporters on vote counting in various regions

9 May 2019 9:02 PM
70 complaints of 'digital disinformation' over past month - Electoral Commission

8 May 2019 10:17 PM
Final wrap up conversation reflecting on the day

8 May 2019 10:16 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Gauteng

8 May 2019 9:40 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Western Cape

8 May 2019 9:22 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in KwaZulu Natal

8 May 2019 9:18 PM
70 complaints of 'digital disinformation' over past month - Electoral Commission

8 May 2019 9:14 PM
Some critical Analysis as we count down to the close of voting stations across the countrt

8 May 2019 9:10 PM
