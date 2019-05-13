The Karima Brown Show

President Ramaphosa to reinstate a policy and research advisory unit


Dr Azar Jammine -Director and Chief Economist of Econometrix Prof Alan Hirsch - Professor and Director of the Graduate School of Development Policy at University of Cape Town |

OUTA says President Ramaphosa’s main priority should be the fight against corruption

OUTA says President Ramaphosa’s main priority should be the fight against corruption

13 May 2019 9:02 PM
DA behind Mmusi Maimane after party gets a hammering in elections

DA behind Mmusi Maimane after party gets a hammering in elections

13 May 2019 8:39 PM
Analysis of the days events

Analysis of the days events

9 May 2019 9:20 PM
Update from EWN reporters on vote counting in various regions

Update from EWN reporters on vote counting in various regions

9 May 2019 9:02 PM
How the economy is reacting to the results so far

How the economy is reacting to the results so far

9 May 2019 8:42 PM
70 complaints of 'digital disinformation' over past month - Electoral Commission

70 complaints of 'digital disinformation' over past month - Electoral Commission

8 May 2019 10:17 PM
Final wrap up conversation reflecting on the day

Final wrap up conversation reflecting on the day

8 May 2019 10:16 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Gauteng

Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Gauteng

8 May 2019 9:40 PM
Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Western Cape

Update from EWN reporters across the country as well as an update of the numbers as they slowly trickle in Western Cape

8 May 2019 9:22 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour
Tshwane pupil shot, wounded during educational tour

It’s understood a group of pupils were travelling back from an educational tour on Monday when they were approached by robbers in Mamelodi while disembarking from their bus.
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives

The apex court dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing which had sought leave to appeal a decision to set aside its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation
DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation

The department reacted to a 'Sunday Times' article reporting that children as young as nine years old would learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us