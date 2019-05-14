Bulelwa Makeke – NPA spokesperson
NPA expresses concern over the withdrawal of the case against Eastern Cape ANC leader Pumlani Mkolo
|
Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner
|
16 May 2019 9:26 PM
|
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list
|
16 May 2019 8:58 PM
|
16 May 2019 8:51 PM
|
Final report of stats-sa points to negligible potential of double voting
|
16 May 2019 8:29 PM
|
POPCRU raises concerns over the increase in incidents of stabbings and escapes within prisons
|
15 May 2019 9:20 PM
|
ANC suspends Western Cape Treasurer over Iqbal Survé’s controversial R1m donation
|
15 May 2019 9:12 PM
|
Alliance partners raise concerns with ANC over North West Premier appointment
|
15 May 2019 9:11 PM
|
Supra Mahumapelo calls for ANC in the North West to address votes decrease
|
15 May 2019 8:58 PM
|
PIC inquiry told of Iqbal Survé intimate involvement in Ayo Technology Solutions listing
|
14 May 2019 9:59 PM
|
Reaction to the SA Unemployment rate which has climbed to 27.6% in first quarter
|
14 May 2019 9:39 PM