Reaction to the SA Unemployment rate which has climbed to 27.6% in first quarter


Tanya Cohen – CEO at Business Unity South Africa ( BUSA)  Zwelinzima Vavi - Secretary General at South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)  Duma Gqubule –  Economist 

Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner

16 May 2019 9:26 PM
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list

16 May 2019 8:58 PM
EFF holds post elections press briefing

16 May 2019 8:51 PM
Final report of stats-sa points to negligible potential of double voting

16 May 2019 8:29 PM
POPCRU raises concerns over the increase in incidents of stabbings and escapes within prisons

15 May 2019 9:20 PM
ANC suspends Western Cape Treasurer over Iqbal Survé’s controversial R1m donation

15 May 2019 9:12 PM
Alliance partners raise concerns with ANC over North West Premier appointment

15 May 2019 9:11 PM
Supra Mahumapelo calls for ANC in the North West to address votes decrease

15 May 2019 8:58 PM
PIC inquiry told of Iqbal Survé intimate involvement in Ayo Technology Solutions listing

14 May 2019 9:59 PM
EWN Headlines
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe

George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts

Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
