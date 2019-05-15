The Karima Brown Show

Alliance partners raise concerns with ANC over North West Premier appointment


Madoda Sambatha – SACP North West Provincial Secretary

POPCRU raises concerns over the increase in incidents of stabbings and escapes within prisons

15 May 2019 9:20 PM
ANC suspends Western Cape Treasurer over Iqbal Survé’s controversial R1m donation

15 May 2019 9:12 PM
Supra Mahumapelo calls for ANC in the North West to address votes decrease

15 May 2019 8:58 PM
PIC inquiry told of Iqbal Survé intimate involvement in Ayo Technology Solutions listing

14 May 2019 9:59 PM
Reaction to the SA Unemployment rate which has climbed to 27.6% in first quarter

14 May 2019 9:39 PM
IEC to hand over list of designated MPs to the Chief Justice

14 May 2019 8:33 PM
NPA expresses concern over the withdrawal of the case against Eastern Cape ANC leader Pumlani Mkolo

14 May 2019 8:24 PM
ANC Youth League eThekwini Region calls for Zanele Gumede’s resignation

14 May 2019 8:18 PM
ANC finalises the names of its premier candidates for 7 of the 8 provinces it governs

13 May 2019 10:04 PM
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
