The Karima Brown Show

The City of Cape Town bids to procure it’s own electricity


Nicole Loser - Attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights

The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

20 May 2019 9:28 PM
The IFP also calls for eThekwini Mayor to resign

20 May 2019 8:51 PM
The ANC finalizes names of their MP candidates

20 May 2019 8:37 PM
Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner

16 May 2019 9:26 PM
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list

16 May 2019 8:58 PM
EFF holds post elections press briefing

16 May 2019 8:51 PM
Final report of stats-sa points to negligible potential of double voting

16 May 2019 8:29 PM
POPCRU raises concerns over the increase in incidents of stabbings and escapes within prisons

15 May 2019 9:20 PM
ANC suspends Western Cape Treasurer over Iqbal Survé’s controversial R1m donation

15 May 2019 9:12 PM
EWN Headlines
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash
Eight people were killed and 45 others were injured in Monday morning's accident.
Sassa announces permanent CEO
Busisiwe Memela-Khambula will head the agency responsible for distributing social welfare grants to more than seventeen million people nationally.

Wife murderer Rob Packham branded a liar by court
The Constantia businessman was found guilty of killing Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
