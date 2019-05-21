The Karima Brown Show

How the national assembly of the sixth parliament will be established


Moloto Mothapo –Parliament Spokesperson

A security alert in Zimbabwe as fuel prices increase

A security alert in Zimbabwe as fuel prices increase

21 May 2019 9:40 PM
Numsa and labour registrar at odds over union finances & claims of non-compliance

Numsa and labour registrar at odds over union finances & claims of non-compliance

21 May 2019 9:26 PM
Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd’s new name approved

Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd's new name approved

21 May 2019 9:00 PM
The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

20 May 2019 9:28 PM
The City of Cape Town bids to procure it’s own electricity

The City of Cape Town bids to procure it's own electricity

20 May 2019 9:04 PM
The IFP also calls for eThekwini Mayor to resign

The IFP also calls for eThekwini Mayor to resign

20 May 2019 8:51 PM
The ANC finalizes names of their MP candidates

The ANC finalizes names of their MP candidates

20 May 2019 8:37 PM
Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner

Human's Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children's Commissioner

16 May 2019 9:26 PM
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list

ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament's list

16 May 2019 8:58 PM
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development

Ndifuna Ukwazi said the City of Cape Town's municipal planning tribunal had approved the development on condition that the maximum monthly household income be increased to R20,000.
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales

French arms company Thales faces charges of paying bribes to former president Jacob Zuma for protection against an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling
Call for Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling

The University of Pretoria (UP)’s professor Tinyiko Maluleke said two judgements in two years amounts to egg on her face while University of South Africa (Unisa) professor Lesiba Teffo said she should fall on her sword.
