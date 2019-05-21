The Karima Brown Show

Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd’s new name approved


Steve Mabona – Gauteng Education Department Carien Bloem – Project Cordinator for education at Afriforum

How the national assembly of the sixth parliament will be established

21 May 2019 8:33 PM
The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

20 May 2019 9:28 PM
The City of Cape Town bids to procure it’s own electricity

20 May 2019 9:04 PM
The IFP also calls for eThekwini Mayor to resign

20 May 2019 8:51 PM
The ANC finalizes names of their MP candidates

20 May 2019 8:37 PM
Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner

16 May 2019 9:26 PM
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list

16 May 2019 8:58 PM
EFF holds post elections press briefing

16 May 2019 8:51 PM
Final report of stats-sa points to negligible potential of double voting

16 May 2019 8:29 PM
EWN Headlines
4 dead after inhaling hazardous fumes at Cape Town factory
4 dead after inhaling hazardous fumes at Cape Town factory

Police say the workers, aged between 22 and 51, were cleaning an underground tank where they inhaled hazardous fumes. They died on the scene.
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'

Cosatu said it hoped the ANC would not reward deeply compromised former ministers and members of Parliament who betrayed the hopes of the poor.
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo Khakhau
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo Khakhau

Khakhau took her place as the DA increased its seats from five to six of the 30 in the Free State legislature.
