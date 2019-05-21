The Karima Brown Show

Numsa and labour registrar at odds over union finances & claims of non-compliance


Theto Mahlakoana – EWN Political Reporter

A security alert in Zimbabwe as fuel prices increase

21 May 2019 9:40 PM
Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd’s new name approved

21 May 2019 9:00 PM
How the national assembly of the sixth parliament will be established

21 May 2019 8:33 PM
The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

20 May 2019 9:28 PM
The City of Cape Town bids to procure it’s own electricity

20 May 2019 9:04 PM
The IFP also calls for eThekwini Mayor to resign

20 May 2019 8:51 PM
The ANC finalizes names of their MP candidates

20 May 2019 8:37 PM
Human’s Rights protection organizations move closer to appointing new Children’s Commissioner

16 May 2019 9:26 PM
ANC veterans league reacts to the few controversial names makinf it to the parliament’s list

16 May 2019 8:58 PM
EWN Headlines
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales

French arms company Thales faces charges of paying bribes to former president Jacob Zuma for protection against an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in

The High Court heard how the ANC agreed to include Ponani Makhubele in its list of candidates for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a remedy following her removal from the original list only to later renege on the deal.
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates

The DA has given notice it intends contesting leadership positions, although party leader Mmusi Maimane didn't say who it would put forward just yet.

