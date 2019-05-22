The Karima Brown Show

Reflecting on the swearing in of MPs at SA’s 6th democratic parliament


Professor Tinyiko Maluleke – Political Analyst & Senior Research Fellow at the University of Pretoria

Update on the trade war between US & China

Update on the trade war between US & China

22 May 2019 9:45 PM
OUTA calls for Public Protector to step down

OUTA calls for Public Protector to step down

22 May 2019 9:26 PM
Civil society’s open letter to Members of Parliament

Civil society’s open letter to Members of Parliament

22 May 2019 9:04 PM
Rand strengthens as candidates decline MP positions

Rand strengthens as candidates decline MP positions

22 May 2019 8:56 PM
A security alert in Zimbabwe as fuel prices increase

A security alert in Zimbabwe as fuel prices increase

21 May 2019 9:40 PM
Numsa and labour registrar at odds over union finances & claims of non-compliance

Numsa and labour registrar at odds over union finances & claims of non-compliance

21 May 2019 9:26 PM
Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd’s new name approved

Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd’s new name approved

21 May 2019 9:00 PM
How the national assembly of the sixth parliament will be established

How the national assembly of the sixth parliament will be established

21 May 2019 8:33 PM
The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

The Black Business Council calls for the President to help small black businesses

20 May 2019 9:28 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Another dead end for Henri van Breda as court dismisses his appeal
Another dead end for Henri van Breda as court dismisses his appeal

Henri van Breda is serving three life sentences and an additional 15 years for the murders of his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his younger sister.
Parks Tau resigns as ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg
Parks Tau resigns as ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg

Parks Tau was dealt a heavy blow when he lost his position as Johannesburg mayor after the 2016 local government elections.
Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president of SA, opposition wishes him well
Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president of SA, opposition wishes him well

Ramaphosa was the only candidate who was nominated for presidency.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us