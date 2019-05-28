The Karima Brown Show

African History in Basic Education update from The Department of Basic Education


Prof. Naledi Mkhize – Author of Decolonizing African History Elijah Mhlanga – Spokesperson for The Deprtment of Basic Education

Social grants are the second most important source of income in South African homes

28 May 2019 9:29 PM
ANC Deputy President sworn in as Member of Parliament

28 May 2019 8:48 PM
Court ruling sparks hope for Domestic Workers

27 May 2019 9:27 PM
COPE leader denies plans to recall Mosiuoa Lekota

27 May 2019 8:58 PM
Task team appointed to guide policy on sexual harassment & gender based violence at varsities

27 May 2019 8:41 PM
Kathrada Foundation supports recall of Public Protector

27 May 2019 8:25 PM
An inquiry into claims of medical scheme racial profiling

23 May 2019 9:45 PM
SAMWU goes after corrupt officials for looting workers coffers

23 May 2019 9:15 PM
Update on Zuma trial

23 May 2019 9:13 PM
EWN Headlines
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - Satawu
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - Satawu

If Thursday's strike goes ahead, it would have a devastating impact on the economy as the Transnet National Ports Authority controls and operates all eight commercial seaports along the country’s coastline.

City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contract
City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contract

Quality Filtration Systems submitted and won its tender based on the pollution estimates given by the City of Cape Town, but when it started building the desalination plant the company found the water needed much more treatment than indicated by the municipality.
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve

It was alleged that the 29-year old man killed the three children on Tuesday morning and then committed suicide.
