The Karima Brown Show

Reaction from Economists & Political Analysts


Mmusi Maimane – DA Leader Bonang Mohale – CEO at Business Leadership SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet – Live Crossing

29 May 2019 9:10 PM
Social grants are the second most important source of income in South African homes

28 May 2019 9:29 PM
African History in Basic Education update from The Department of Basic Education

28 May 2019 9:06 PM
ANC Deputy President sworn in as Member of Parliament

28 May 2019 8:48 PM
Court ruling sparks hope for Domestic Workers

27 May 2019 9:27 PM
COPE leader denies plans to recall Mosiuoa Lekota

27 May 2019 8:58 PM
Task team appointed to guide policy on sexual harassment & gender based violence at varsities

27 May 2019 8:41 PM
Kathrada Foundation supports recall of Public Protector

27 May 2019 8:25 PM
An inquiry into claims of medical scheme racial profiling

23 May 2019 9:45 PM
SAMWU goes after corrupt officials for looting workers coffers

23 May 2019 9:15 PM
EWN Headlines
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court
Caster Semenya lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul
In a tweet on Wednesday, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."
Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June
Parliament released a statement ahead of the president's Cabinet announcement.
