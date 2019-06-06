The Karima Brown Show

Jo’burg consumers urged to use water sparingly


Sputnik Ratau - Department of Water and Sanitations Spokesperson

School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

6 June 2019 9:56 PM
President Ramaphosa issues declaration following conflicting statements by ruling party heavyweights

6 June 2019 9:02 PM
A panel discussion on the fourth industrial revolution

5 June 2019 9:59 PM
A battle between the ANC and SACP shows fractured relationship

5 June 2019 9:17 PM
Progressive Professionals Forum calls on President Ramaphosa to convene a Black Executives Summit

5 June 2019 9:04 PM
Numsa and SA Cabin Crew Association threaten to strike if former Chief Executive is not reinstated

5 June 2019 8:54 PM
Herman Mashaba gives update about Alexandra

4 June 2019 10:18 PM
Rape, assault & exclusion of women continue to plague universities

4 June 2019 10:00 PM
RICA slammed over lack of safeguards to protect the right to

4 June 2019 9:02 PM
EWN Headlines
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare system
Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Mamelodi Hospital on Thursday afternoon, a week after an elderly woman was mistreated by staff members.
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan
On Monday, Busisiwe Mkhwebane served Pravin Gordhan with the notice of the Public Protector Act in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called rogue unit.

ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spat
The party said while it was its "desire for the South African Reserve Bank to be publicly owned", it recognised this was not prudent given the current economic and fiscal situation.
