The Karima Brown Show

ANCYL members demand the disbandment of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and provincial structures


Stanley Letsoalo -  ANCYL Zone 16 Leader Greater Johannesburg Region

SATAWU calls on govenment to intervene in trucking industry disorder as deaths mount

11 June 2019 8:53 PM
School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

6 June 2019 9:56 PM
Jo’burg consumers urged to use water sparingly

6 June 2019 9:08 PM
President Ramaphosa issues declaration following conflicting statements by ruling party heavyweights

6 June 2019 9:02 PM
A panel discussion on the fourth industrial revolution

5 June 2019 9:59 PM
A battle between the ANC and SACP shows fractured relationship

5 June 2019 9:17 PM
Progressive Professionals Forum calls on President Ramaphosa to convene a Black Executives Summit

5 June 2019 9:04 PM
Numsa and SA Cabin Crew Association threaten to strike if former Chief Executive is not reinstated

5 June 2019 8:54 PM
Herman Mashaba gives update about Alexandra

4 June 2019 10:18 PM
EWN Headlines
2 Westdene preschoolers killed by rat poison
The City of Johannesburg said the privately-run preschool where the children died did not have the required permits.
Ramaphosa receives report of advisory panel on land reform, agriculture
The panel was appointed in September 2018 to support the work of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform which was chaired by Vuyo Mahlathi.

Don't bring weapons to school, bring respect - Lesufi tells pupils at memorial
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended the memorial service of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death last week.

