The Karima Brown Show

Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence


Nkosana Dolopi – Deputy Secretary General at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) Mike Shingange – First Deputy President for Congress of South African Trade Union (COSATU)

Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court

12 June 2019 9:03 PM
Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption

12 June 2019 8:43 PM
ANCYL members demand the disbandment of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and provincial structures

11 June 2019 9:41 PM
SATAWU calls on govenment to intervene in trucking industry disorder as deaths mount

11 June 2019 8:53 PM
School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

6 June 2019 9:56 PM
Jo’burg consumers urged to use water sparingly

6 June 2019 9:08 PM
President Ramaphosa issues declaration following conflicting statements by ruling party heavyweights

6 June 2019 9:02 PM
A panel discussion on the fourth industrial revolution

5 June 2019 9:59 PM
A battle between the ANC and SACP shows fractured relationship

5 June 2019 9:17 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC finalises terms of probe into claims Magashule helped create ATM
ANC finalises terms of probe into claims Magashule helped create ATM

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC wanted to get to the bottom of the issue.
Western Cape police make arrest after attack on anti-gang unit members
Western Cape police make arrest after attack on anti-gang unit members

Six officers ambushed and shot during an operation in Samora Machel in Philippi in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
EXCLUSIVE: Sassa debacle criticism felt like rape - Bathabile Dlamini
EXCLUSIVE: Sassa debacle criticism felt like rape - Bathabile Dlamini

When former Minister Bathabile Dlamini spoke about her time as social development minister and the criticism she faced, she became emotional.
