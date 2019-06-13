The Karima Brown Show

Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa


Melusi Ncala – Head Researcher at Corruption Watch

Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

13 June 2019 9:05 PM
Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence

12 June 2019 9:52 PM
Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court

12 June 2019 9:03 PM
Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption

12 June 2019 8:43 PM
ANCYL members demand the disbandment of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and provincial structures

11 June 2019 9:41 PM
SATAWU calls on govenment to intervene in trucking industry disorder as deaths mount

11 June 2019 8:53 PM
School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

6 June 2019 9:56 PM
Jo’burg consumers urged to use water sparingly

6 June 2019 9:08 PM
President Ramaphosa issues declaration following conflicting statements by ruling party heavyweights

6 June 2019 9:02 PM
EWN Headlines
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack
Police probe fiery death of boys left alone in shack

It’s understood the boys, aged 7 and 12, were left alone at home when the tragedy took place earlier this week.

Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISS
Multi-pronged approach needed to address violence in schools - ISS

ISS researcher Patrick Burton said frequent law enforcement patrols would help and, more importantly, communities and stakeholder organisations must assist.
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis
Sisulu to be 'hands on' in Makana water crisis

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will oversee a multi-sectoral team to be appointed from key stakeholders at national, provincial and local level, said her department.

