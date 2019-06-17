The Karima Brown Show

Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives


Edward Ngwenya – Chairperson at South African Medical Association

SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

17 June 2019 9:51 PM
Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

13 June 2019 9:05 PM
Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa

Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa

13 June 2019 8:37 PM
Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence

Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence

12 June 2019 9:52 PM
Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court

Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court

12 June 2019 9:03 PM
Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption

Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption

12 June 2019 8:43 PM
ANCYL members demand the disbandment of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and provincial structures

ANCYL members demand the disbandment of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and provincial structures

11 June 2019 9:41 PM
SATAWU calls on govenment to intervene in trucking industry disorder as deaths mount

SATAWU calls on govenment to intervene in trucking industry disorder as deaths mount

11 June 2019 8:53 PM
School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

School safety in the spotlight again after another violent incident

6 June 2019 9:56 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender

Last month, Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a scathing report and recommended that the KwaZulu-Natal premier must take appropriate action against Nonhlanhla Mkhize over a Nelson Mandela memorial service tender which paid out over R70 million.
Communication Workers Union says SABC should move away from bailouts
Communication Workers Union says SABC should move away from bailouts

The public broadcaster is in another spin after it had to tighten its belt last month by paying salaries at the expense of addressing several unpaid bills.
Makhura: Boipatong Massacre victims should always be remembered
Makhura: Boipatong Massacre victims should always be remembered

The massacre took place on the evening of 17 June 1992 when armed men KwaMadala Hostel dwellers went on the rampage and stormed the township, killing, 46 residents and wounded many others - including children and woman.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us