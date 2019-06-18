The Karima Brown Show

Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance


Umunyana Rugege – Executive Director at Section27 Dr. Gilad Isaacs – Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice

Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups

18 June 2019 9:00 PM
Trillian to return almost R600m to Eskom

18 June 2019 8:40 PM
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

17 June 2019 9:51 PM
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives

17 June 2019 9:11 PM
Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

13 June 2019 9:05 PM
Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa

13 June 2019 8:37 PM
Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence

12 June 2019 9:52 PM
Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court

12 June 2019 9:03 PM
Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption

12 June 2019 8:43 PM
Case against trio accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa postponed to July
Magaqa was shot and killed in uMzimkhulu, in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, in 2017.

Rand rallies as Ramaphosa set to give more support for Eskom
At 1400 GMT the rand was 1.76% firmer at 14.5475 per dollar, after early in the day trading at around the 14.80 mark.
Egypt's ex-president Mursi buried in Cairo, Islamists mourn
The first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history, who was deposed by the army in 2013, was laid to rest in Cairo next to the graves of other leaders of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, Abdullah Mohamed Mursi told Reuters.
