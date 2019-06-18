Umunyana Rugege – Executive Director at Section27 Dr. Gilad Isaacs – Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance
|
Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups
|
18 June 2019 9:00 PM
|
18 June 2019 8:40 PM
|
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers
|
17 June 2019 9:51 PM
|
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives
|
17 June 2019 9:11 PM
|
Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address
|
13 June 2019 9:05 PM
|
Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa
|
13 June 2019 8:37 PM
|
Unions call for government and SAPS to intervene in school violence
|
12 June 2019 9:52 PM
|
Michael Komape's school pit toilet death is heading to Supreme Court
|
12 June 2019 9:03 PM
|
Bathabile Dlamini given 48 hours to report alleged corruption
|
12 June 2019 8:43 PM