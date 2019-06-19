John Dludlu – Former Sowetan editor, is executive for strategy and public affairs at the Small Business Institute Sandile Zungu – President of Black Business Council
Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow
|
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions
|
19 June 2019 9:44 PM
|
19 June 2019 9:05 PM
|
Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance
|
18 June 2019 9:37 PM
|
Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups
|
18 June 2019 9:00 PM
|
18 June 2019 8:40 PM
|
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers
|
17 June 2019 9:51 PM
|
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives
|
17 June 2019 9:11 PM
|
Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address
|
13 June 2019 9:05 PM
|
Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa
|
13 June 2019 8:37 PM