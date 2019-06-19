The Karima Brown Show

COSATU’s expexctations for Sona 2019


Matthews Parks – Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions

19 June 2019 9:44 PM
Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow

Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow

19 June 2019 8:51 PM
Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance

Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance

18 June 2019 9:37 PM
Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups

Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups

18 June 2019 9:00 PM
Trillian to return almost R600m to Eskom

Trillian to return almost R600m to Eskom

18 June 2019 8:40 PM
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

17 June 2019 9:51 PM
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives

Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives

17 June 2019 9:11 PM
Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

Preparations for Ramaphosa's 2019 State of the Nation address

13 June 2019 9:05 PM
Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa

Corruption Watch’s new report reveals alarming levels of corruption in policing in South Africa

13 June 2019 8:37 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good

The New Zealand skipper played a masterfully paced innings that included nine fours and one six as he dragged his team beyond the Proteas score of 241/6.
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed

At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.5250 per dollar after a close of 14.5075 overnight, losing some momentum after posting a two-week high of 14.4700 earlier in the day.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us