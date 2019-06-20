The Karima Brown Show

Part 2: Reactions and red carpet frenzy


Ebrahim Patel - Minister of Economic Development Ntsiki Dlulani – Head of Equal Education in the Western Cape Wayne Duvenage – CEO at The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Zwelinzima Vavi - general secretary of SAFTU David Lewis - Executive Director Corruption Watch Bonang Mohale – Leader for Business Unity South Africa Sandile Zungu - President of the Black Business Council

Part 1 : Reactions and red carpet frenzy

Part 1 : Reactions and red carpet frenzy

20 June 2019 9:15 PM
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions

19 June 2019 9:44 PM
COSATU’s expexctations for Sona 2019

COSATU’s expexctations for Sona 2019

19 June 2019 9:05 PM
Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow

Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow

19 June 2019 8:51 PM
Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance

Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance

18 June 2019 9:37 PM
Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups

Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups

18 June 2019 9:00 PM
Trillian to return almost R600m to Eskom

Trillian to return almost R600m to Eskom

18 June 2019 8:40 PM
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers

17 June 2019 9:51 PM
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives

Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives

17 June 2019 9:11 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa's final word on the Reserve Bank's mandate
Ramaphosa's final word on the Reserve Bank's mandate

More reach over transformation or to stick to its constitutional mandate? President Cyril Ramaphosa makes the Reserve Bank's requirements clear.
Ramaphosa's big Eskom plan - and the big price tag it comes with
Ramaphosa's big Eskom plan - and the big price tag it comes with

Money to help Eskom is expected via an urgent Special Appropriation Bill to be tabled in Parliament.
President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address on 20 June in which he focused on seven priorities, including economic transformation and job creation as well as education, skills and health.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us