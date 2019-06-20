Ebrahim Patel - Minister of Economic Development Ntsiki Dlulani – Head of Equal Education in the Western Cape Wayne Duvenage – CEO at The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Zwelinzima Vavi - general secretary of SAFTU David Lewis - Executive Director Corruption Watch Bonang Mohale – Leader for Business Unity South Africa Sandile Zungu - President of the Black Business Council
Part 2: Reactions and red carpet frenzy
|
20 June 2019 9:15 PM
|
Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma to chair various key parliamentary positions
|
19 June 2019 9:44 PM
|
19 June 2019 9:05 PM
|
Expectations for the president’s State Of The Nation Address taking place tomorrow
|
19 June 2019 8:51 PM
|
Civil society’s open letter to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance
|
18 June 2019 9:37 PM
|
Police in Tshwane are urging homeless people to sleep in groups
|
18 June 2019 9:00 PM
|
18 June 2019 8:40 PM
|
SATAWU used as a channel to launder about R65m in pensions from orphans of deceased mineworkers
|
17 June 2019 9:51 PM
|
Safety of hospital staff as hospitals close due to doctors and nurses fearing for their lives
|
17 June 2019 9:11 PM