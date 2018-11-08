World Guinness Record for the longest string of plastic bottle

Kfm Mornings spoke to Tanya Prinsloo with her girl scouts about the record for the longest string of plastic bottle tops that consisted of 1.375KM with a total 121 600 bottle tops.
