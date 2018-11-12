There has been a few parlimentary brawls happening in the chambers recently, and it got Darren asking, "what do you need to be a member of parliament?" Surely you have to be vetted, would you need to voted in to the position, do you need a degree in politics? He had lots of questions, so we brought in Melanie Verwoed to answer some of these questions. She is a former memeber of Parliment for the ANC and former South African ambassador to Ireland so she knows a thing or two about what these members of parliment do to earn more that a million Rand a year.
Darren Does Democracy - what it takes to be a member of parliament
