Darren Does Democracy - what it takes to be a member of parliament

There has been a few parlimentary brawls happening in the chambers recently, and it got Darren asking, "what do you need to be a member of parliament?" Surely you have to be vetted, would you need to voted in to the position, do you need a degree in politics? He had lots of questions, so we brought in Melanie Verwoed to answer some of these questions. She is a former memeber of Parliment for the ANC and former South African ambassador to Ireland so she knows a thing or two about what these members of parliment do to earn more that a million Rand a year.

Major Gen Charles Bolden

13 November 2018 11:11 PM
Darren's Prank - Senseless Survey 12 November 2018

12 November 2018 12:59 PM
World Guinness Record for the longest string of plastic bottle

8 November 2018 12:15 PM
Kevin Bitters - Most people performing full body burns

8 November 2018 12:12 PM
When is the right time to put up a Christmas tree?

7 November 2018 11:21 AM
No more daylight Doggy walks

7 November 2018 10:27 AM
Darren Prank - Almarie Tribute

30 October 2018 8:51 AM
Being unfit is worse that smoking

25 October 2018 7:06 AM
Biggest US Lotto yet

22 October 2018 2:16 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
