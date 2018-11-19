Macro Winner Wendy

19 November 2018 9:49 AM

Tears tears and more tears. Kfm Mornings had a real tear jerker when they gave one family the good news that their daughter Sally who has been in the UK for 10 years is coming home for Christmas, Makro gave them a R20k travel voucher and R20k Makro M-Rewards … They also gave away a family holiday to Kay and Hannah worth R100k