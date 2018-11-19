Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Macro Winner Wendy


Tears tears and more tears. Kfm Mornings had a real tear jerker when they gave one family the good news that their daughter Sally who has been in the UK for 10 years is coming home for Christmas, Makro gave them a R20k travel voucher and R20k Makro M-Rewards … They also gave away a family holiday to Kay and Hannah worth R100k

Wendy - Macro Nominee

19 November 2018 9:35 AM
Major Gen Charles Bolden

13 November 2018 11:11 PM
Darren's Prank - Senseless Survey 12 November 2018

12 November 2018 12:59 PM
Darren Does Democracy - what it takes to be a member of parliament

12 November 2018 12:32 PM
World Guinness Record for the longest string of plastic bottle

8 November 2018 12:15 PM
Kevin Bitters - Most people performing full body burns

8 November 2018 12:12 PM
When is the right time to put up a Christmas tree?

7 November 2018 11:21 AM
No more daylight Doggy walks

7 November 2018 10:27 AM
Darren Prank - Almarie Tribute

30 October 2018 8:51 AM
EWN Headlines
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools
WCED grants exemptions to 97% of fee-paying schools

The department has made R55 million available to quintile 4 and 5 schools that are struggling to collect school fees from parents.
Defence: Former Soweto school guard accused of sexual abuse was framed
Defence: Former Soweto school guard accused of sexual abuse was framed

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando east last year.
Case against gang members convicted of killing toddler postponed
Case against gang members convicted of killing toddler postponed

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for sentencing proceedings after judgment in September.

