Producer Brad brings a love song to Kfm Mornings


Jim Jefferies joins Kfm Mornings

12 February 2019 10:23 AM
Hannah walks away with the opportunity to sing with Kurt Darren

8 February 2019 2:34 PM
Joy and her three kids flew up to JHB to reconnect over the festive season

6 February 2019 11:11 AM
Angie reconnected with her 100 year old father thanks to Makro and Kfm Mornings

5 February 2019 1:05 PM
Darren joins online dating as Jennifer

1 February 2019 11:22 AM
Darren's Prank - No UIF for you

30 January 2019 11:43 AM
Kfm Mornings took the worry out of Janu-worry with the 13th cheque

25 January 2019 1:59 PM
Producer Brad writes a song for Blouberg, the Instagrammable spot in SA

25 January 2019 12:21 PM
Zuleka Smit teacher from Paarl Boys with happy high fives and hugs

21 January 2019 9:55 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
DA heads to ConCourt to have president give reasons for executive decisions
The case stems from a High Court ruling two years ago, which found former President Jacob Zuma should have provided reasons for sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
She will be the third of the NPA’s senior management, after Silas Ramaite and Willie Hofmeyr to testify at the public hearings.
Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor concluded her testimony on Tuesday after two days of having her evidence contradicted by the commission’s legal team.
