Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Record High Divorce rates for the Western Cape


The Kfm Mornings team discuss the Western Cape's new record high of divorce rates.

Darren pranks insanely protective dad.

14 March 2019 8:41 AM
Worst Mom of the Year Stories

14 March 2019 8:03 AM
R. Kelly Playing Victim?

13 March 2019 9:08 AM
Kfm Mornings discuss Make-Up

12 March 2019 9:45 AM
Are Divorced Joburgers moving to WC and upsetting our balance?

12 March 2019 8:36 AM
Listener Reactions to Record High Divorce rates for the Western Cape

12 March 2019 8:20 AM
Darren shares Gary Vee Motivation

11 March 2019 9:28 AM
This twelve-year-old genius will make you feel very inadequate

8 March 2019 8:22 AM
Momo Challenge - little girl responds

7 March 2019 9:19 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Bosasa’s request to overturn liquidation granted
The directors of African Global Holdings, formerly know as Bosasa, argued that they were ill-advised and did not properly read the documentation before signing off on it.
Another witness places Rob Packham on scene where wife’s body was found
The Constantia businessman is accused of killing Gill Packham in February 2018.
Faith Mazibuko apologises after audio emerges exposing threats to staff
In a statement, Mazibuko she says that after deep personal reflections she apologises for the tone and the improper language she used towards her head of department and chief financial officer in the meeting.
Connect With Us