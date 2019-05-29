Darren stopped by the Post Office to pick up a package from Wish.com. He took along with him his youngest son, Cruz who is just 2 years old. After some time waiting in the 'busy' queue, Cruz innocently blurted out something really embarrassing... repeatedly. Darren's story prompted listeners to then share their stories of when their own kids embarrassed them in public.
Daddy's winkie and more hilarious stories of kids embarrassing their parents
