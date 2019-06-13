Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Boet en Saartjie - Part 1 on Kfm Mornings


Darren has landed himself a role in the South African soapie Suidooster, which happens to be broadcast in Afrikaans. The big problem is that Darren isn't that fluent in Afrikaans. In an effort to improve his Afrikaans, we got him a copy of Boet and Saartjie and this is our dramatization of that simple story. Produced by Producer Brad (aka DJYummy) Part 2 coming on Tuesday...

14 June 2019 8:25 AM
What are the unwritten rules of life?

12 June 2019 12:16 PM
Marvel-ous Stan Lee Monday Motivation

10 June 2019 5:06 PM
If Arnie was a rapper: 'Get To Da Choppa!' by Producer Brad

6 June 2019 10:08 AM
Pay-it-forward: Over 400 thousand raised for kind petrol attendant

4 June 2019 9:14 AM
Let's talk about friendship

30 May 2019 2:42 PM
Daddy's winkie and more hilarious stories of kids embarrassing their parents

29 May 2019 12:07 PM
Beddy bye bye big boy

23 May 2019 10:40 AM
Sage advice from Courthouse

23 May 2019 10:28 AM
