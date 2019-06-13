Boet en Saartjie - Part 1 on Kfm Mornings

13 June 2019 8:06 AM

Darren has landed himself a role in the South African soapie Suidooster, which happens to be broadcast in Afrikaans. The big problem is that Darren isn't that fluent in Afrikaans. In an effort to improve his Afrikaans, we got him a copy of Boet and Saartjie and this is our dramatization of that simple story. Produced by Producer Brad (aka DJYummy) Part 2 coming on Tuesday...