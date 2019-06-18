Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation


“If all of your beliefs line up into one political party, you’re not a clear thinker. If all your beliefs are the same as your neighbours and your friends, you’re not a clear thinker – your beliefs are socialized they’re taken from other people. If you want to be a clear thinker, you cannot pay attention to politics – it will destroy your ability to think.”

Boet en Saartjie - Part 3 on Kfm Mornings

Boet en Saartjie - Part 3 on Kfm Mornings

18 June 2019 8:40 AM
Boet en Saartjie - Part 2 on Kfm Mornings

Boet en Saartjie - Part 2 on Kfm Mornings

14 June 2019 8:25 AM
Boet en Saartjie - Part 1 on Kfm Mornings

Boet en Saartjie - Part 1 on Kfm Mornings

13 June 2019 8:06 AM
What are the unwritten rules of life?

What are the unwritten rules of life?

12 June 2019 12:16 PM
Marvel-ous Stan Lee Monday Motivation

Marvel-ous Stan Lee Monday Motivation

10 June 2019 5:06 PM
If Arnie was a rapper: 'Get To Da Choppa!' by Producer Brad

If Arnie was a rapper: 'Get To Da Choppa!' by Producer Brad

6 June 2019 10:08 AM
Pay-it-forward: Over 400 thousand raised for kind petrol attendant

Pay-it-forward: Over 400 thousand raised for kind petrol attendant

4 June 2019 9:14 AM
Let's talk about friendship

Let's talk about friendship

30 May 2019 2:42 PM
Daddy's winkie and more hilarious stories of kids embarrassing their parents

Daddy's winkie and more hilarious stories of kids embarrassing their parents

29 May 2019 12:07 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFF
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFF

Maimane explained the party was in coalitions with the Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party, and the Freedom Front Plus.

V&A Waterfront says no to racism after Phumzile van Damme incident
V&A Waterfront says no to racism after Phumzile van Damme incident

In a thread of tweets she posted on Tuesday, Van Damme says one of the family member came to her face and threatened to use violence against her while she was trying to record the incident on her phone.
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFO
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFO

Nhantsi says Mngadi would advise of matters related to board decisions and resolutions but she found it strange that he was involved as the third party who was not part of the airline's executive.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us