“If all of your beliefs line up into one political party, you’re not a clear thinker. If all your beliefs are the same as your neighbours and your friends, you’re not a clear thinker – your beliefs are socialized they’re taken from other people. If you want to be a clear thinker, you cannot pay attention to politics – it will destroy your ability to think.”
On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation
