Everyone has an opinion on how long it should take to get over someone after a breakup. Darren believes that you shouldn't go into a new relationship with emotional baggage and that one month for every year is sufficient time to move on. Unless of course, the relationship ended because of a death or cheating with a close friend or relative - then the period would be longer. Sibs agrees with the idea of a breakup equation, however, her math is slightly different to Darren's: three months for every year together. Sherlin says no to both equations. She feels that it's best to follow your heart - you'll know when you're ready!
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?
19 June 2019 9:47 AM
