In June 2019, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson accepted took home the prestigious MTV's Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The superstar delivered a powerful, awe-inspiring speech about self-acceptance and the power of kindness.
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation
|
19 June 2019 9:47 AM
|
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?
|
19 June 2019 8:16 AM
|
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?
|
19 June 2019 7:45 AM
|
On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation
|
18 June 2019 4:25 PM
|
18 June 2019 8:40 AM
|
14 June 2019 8:25 AM
|
13 June 2019 8:06 AM
|
12 June 2019 12:16 PM
|
10 June 2019 5:06 PM