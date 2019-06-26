Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

26 June 2019 9:43 AM

As a radio show host, Darren Simpson has interviewed plenty of international and local celebrities. But none have made him feel as nervous and giddy as his boyhood idol, Stephen Hendry. Stephen is a Scottish former professional snooker player and current commentator for the BBC and ITV. He dominated the sport in the 1990s, winning the World Championship a record seven times. His first world title in 1990, at the age of 21, made him the youngest-ever world champion, a record that he still holds.