As a radio show host, Darren Simpson has interviewed plenty of international and local celebrities. But none have made him feel as nervous and giddy as his boyhood idol, Stephen Hendry. Stephen is a Scottish former professional snooker player and current commentator for the BBC and ITV. He dominated the sport in the 1990s, winning the World Championship a record seven times. His first world title in 1990, at the age of 21, made him the youngest-ever world champion, a record that he still holds.
Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion
|
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation
|
24 June 2019 7:44 AM
|
19 June 2019 9:47 AM
|
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?
|
19 June 2019 8:16 AM
|
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?
|
19 June 2019 7:45 AM
|
On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation
|
18 June 2019 4:25 PM
|
18 June 2019 8:40 AM
|
14 June 2019 8:25 AM
|
13 June 2019 8:06 AM
|
12 June 2019 12:16 PM