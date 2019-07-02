Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer


In an exclusive telephone interview, Kfm Mornings spoke with South African tennis player, Lloyd Harris ahead of his Wimbledon debut on Centre Court when he faces legend Roger Federer.

Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

1 July 2019 9:35 AM
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

1 July 2019 8:32 AM
Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

26 June 2019 9:43 AM
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

19 June 2019 9:47 AM
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 8:16 AM
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 7:45 AM
On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation

On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation

18 June 2019 4:25 PM
Boet en Saartjie - Part 3 on Kfm Mornings

Boet en Saartjie - Part 3 on Kfm Mornings

18 June 2019 8:40 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that SME’s were the key to unlocking jobs and economic activity in Gauteng but only a quarter of procurement in Gauteng went to township businesses in the past five years and that number must go up.
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele

The Police Minister met with the Western Cape's CPF board on Monday to address concerns raised over the high rate of gang violence in Cape Flats communities.

Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly roles
Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly roles

Parliament is expected to elect a number of chairpersons to head up key portfolio committees on Tuesday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us