Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce


Every week, Kfm Mornings producer Rameez Khan makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. This week, he spent time at Muizenberg and Mitchells Plain Magistrates' Courts.

Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

2 July 2019 7:50 AM
Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

1 July 2019 9:35 AM
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

1 July 2019 8:32 AM
Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

26 June 2019 9:43 AM
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

19 June 2019 9:47 AM
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 8:16 AM
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 7:45 AM
On how to be a clear thinker by Naval Ravikant | 'Monday' Motivation

18 June 2019 4:25 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is shocked that an official the Gauteng Human Settlements Department has admitted to unlawfully accessing sensitive documents relating to the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project.
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which needs a reported R3.2 billion in financial assistance, could be granted more funding.
