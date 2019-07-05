Have you ever noticed that there are no cool songs about bakkies? We’ve all heard about rolling in Bentleys and Ferraris but where is the double cab love!? Producer Brad saw to that and hooked us up with the first…and only, cool rap song about a bakkie.
The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad
