Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad


Have you ever noticed that there are no cool songs about bakkies? We’ve all heard about rolling in Bentleys and Ferraris but where is the double cab love!? Producer Brad saw to that and hooked us up with the first…and only, cool rap song about a bakkie.

What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

2 July 2019 7:50 AM
Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

1 July 2019 9:35 AM
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

1 July 2019 8:32 AM
Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

26 June 2019 9:43 AM
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

19 June 2019 9:47 AM
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 8:16 AM
What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 7:45 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October
The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.
Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed
Judge Elize Steyn believes there are no reasonable prospects of a successful appeal.
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners
The commission says there was nothing in the private meeting between Advocate Jannie Lubbe and former PIC CEO Matshepo More that she agreed to that warrants an investigation or action.
