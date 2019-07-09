Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Later school times help with more attentive students


Kfm Mornings discuss new research that later school start times benefit school student performance. 

The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad

The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad

5 July 2019 10:01 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

2 July 2019 7:50 AM
Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

1 July 2019 9:35 AM
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

1 July 2019 8:32 AM
Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

Stephen Hendry, 7 times world snooker champion

26 June 2019 9:43 AM
"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

"The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves." | Monday Motivation

24 June 2019 7:44 AM
Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

Instant Justice: Single mother vs her 13-year-old daughter

19 June 2019 9:47 AM
Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

Listeners React: What's your breakup equation? How long should it take to get over someone?

19 June 2019 8:16 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts
Doornkop residents barricade R558 in Soweto over electricity cuts

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, as the street has been blocked off with debris.
Safety MEC Fritz: WC murder rate paints picture of all-out war
Safety MEC Fritz: WC murder rate paints picture of all-out war

Since the start of the year, close to 2,000 people were killed in the province. Most of the murders were gang related.
SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster
SABC confident turnaround strategy will save broadcaster

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cast doubt on the strategy when she appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee responsible for her department.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us