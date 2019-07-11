Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing


Last year Kfm and Makro gave Angie the amazing opportunity of reconnecting with her 100-year-old father over Christmas after 18 years of not seeing each other.  Angie flew to the UK, where she spent two days with Oupa Jack. She was also able to spend some time with her brother and family. Kfm Mornings was sadly given the news that oupa Jack peacefully passed away at 100 and 6 months old. Rest in Peace Oupa Jack.

11 July 2019 8:31 AM
Kfm Mornings celebrate Mafuneka quadruplets first birthday

10 July 2019 11:28 AM
Humble chef Luke Dale Roberts talks Test Kitchen achievements

9 July 2019 12:41 PM
Later school times help with more attentive students

9 July 2019 8:46 AM
The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad

5 July 2019 10:01 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

2 July 2019 7:50 AM
Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother

1 July 2019 9:35 AM
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation

1 July 2019 8:32 AM
EWN Headlines
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates

The Springbok squad of 1995 has payed tribute to James Small who passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter

Bafana Bafana stunned the hosts Egypt in the last 16 but were eliminated four days later in Cairo after William Troost-Ekong bundled in a late winner for three-time champions Nigeria.
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances

The commission said that while the businessman has admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech, the compensation fee was part of the process to secure appropriate redress for human rights violations.
