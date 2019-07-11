Last year Kfm and Makro gave Angie the amazing opportunity of reconnecting with her 100-year-old father over Christmas after 18 years of not seeing each other. Angie flew to the UK, where she spent two days with Oupa Jack. She was also able to spend some time with her brother and family. Kfm Mornings was sadly given the news that oupa Jack peacefully passed away at 100 and 6 months old. Rest in Peace Oupa Jack.
Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing
|
11 July 2019 8:31 AM
|
10 July 2019 11:28 AM
|
Humble chef Luke Dale Roberts talks Test Kitchen achievements
|
9 July 2019 12:41 PM
|
9 July 2019 8:46 AM
|
5 July 2019 10:01 AM
|
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce
|
4 July 2019 8:38 AM
|
2 July 2019 7:50 AM
|
Cape Town police duo help reunite Denzil Daniels with his mother
|
1 July 2019 9:35 AM
|
Discipline, hard work and consistency by Jocko Willink | Monday Motivation
|
1 July 2019 8:32 AM