Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation


Naval Ravikant is an entrepreneur and angel investor, a co-author of Venture Hacks, and a co-maintainer of AngelList. Kfm Mornings share a clip as part of their Monday Motivation feature.  Tune in every Monday from 7am for Kfm Monday Motivation. 

Rap of the Week: Old Town Road by Producer Brad

12 July 2019 8:59 AM
Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
Rest in Peace Oupa Jack

11 July 2019 8:31 AM
Kfm Mornings celebrate Mafuneka quadruplets first birthday

10 July 2019 11:28 AM
Humble chef Luke Dale Roberts talks Test Kitchen achievements

9 July 2019 12:41 PM
Later school times help with more attentive students

9 July 2019 8:46 AM
The Bakkie Song by Producer Brad

5 July 2019 10:01 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Unpaid rent and heartbroken husband files for divorce

4 July 2019 8:38 AM
Lloyd Harris ahead of his match against Roger Federer

2 July 2019 7:50 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
Former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been leveled against him.
Dan Matjila expected to continue his testimony at PIC inquiry
Matjila spent most of last week testifying about the corporation’s affairs during his tenure and addressing allegations of political interference and concerns related to questionable investments.
Cele: Crime summit resolutions to be implemented quickly
Police have identified five core issues they would immediately tackle to stabilise gang-infested communities.
