What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines


Every week, Kfm Mornings producer Rameez Khan makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. This week he spent time at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg final interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg penultimate interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:50 AM
Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation

15 July 2019 8:27 AM
Rap of the Week: Old Town Road by Producer Brad

12 July 2019 8:59 AM
Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
Rest in Peace Oupa Jack

11 July 2019 8:31 AM
Kfm Mornings celebrate Mafuneka quadruplets first birthday

10 July 2019 11:28 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut
Economists believed the central bank would cut rates by 25 basis point to help boost the sluggish economy.

Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate
Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
