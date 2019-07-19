Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut


Suidooster actor Dean Smith and executive producer Bradley Joshua drop by Kfm Mornings. 

What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg final interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg penultimate interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:50 AM
Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation

15 July 2019 8:27 AM
Rap of the Week: Old Town Road by Producer Brad

12 July 2019 8:59 AM
Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
Rest in Peace Oupa Jack

11 July 2019 8:31 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
City of Joburg is dealing with land invasions, says Housing MMC
Police have been sent to areas including Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park on Friday morning to monitor a flare-up of protests from residents who said they're fed up with land invasions.

Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament on Bosasa donation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to the R500,000 Bosasa donation.
Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back
The two were sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the Mokgoro commission which investigated whether the pair were fit for their jobs.
